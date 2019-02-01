Price Wealth Management Inc. Invests $340,000 in Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Stock

Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Nelnet by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $52,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $155,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $52.60 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 98.19, a current ratio of 98.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.12). Nelnet had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Price Wealth Management Inc. Invests $340,000 in Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/price-wealth-management-inc-invests-340000-in-nelnet-inc-nni-stock.html.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.