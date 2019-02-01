Price Wealth Management Inc. Has $35,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Price Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,161.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 85,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $5,084,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,284,865.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $932,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 188,372 shares of company stock worth $28,151,247 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $170.42 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

