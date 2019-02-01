Price Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Price Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,838 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 9.3% of Price Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Price Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $22,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $55.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Price Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/price-wealth-management-inc-cuts-holdings-in-ishares-msci-eafe-small-cap-etf-scz.html.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.