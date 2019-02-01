Precision Drilling’s (PD) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 73.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PD. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.75 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.25.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.93. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$5.33.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Neveu acquired 100,000 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$175,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 907,596 shares in the company, valued at C$1,591,015.79. Also, Director Brian James Gibson acquired 40,000 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$105,600.00. Insiders have bought 167,750 shares of company stock worth $346,825 in the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.