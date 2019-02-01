Post (POST) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 4,005,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the previous session’s volume of 873,032 shares.The stock last traded at $97.00 and had previously closed at $92.82.

The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Get Post alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on POST. ValuEngine upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Post from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $114.00 price objective on Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Post in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Post by 160.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Post in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Post (POST) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/post-post-sees-strong-trading-volume-on-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

About Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.