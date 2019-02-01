POPCHAIN One Day Volume Reaches $86,677.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, GDAC, Bilaxy and CoinBene. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $704,057.00 and approximately $86,677.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.87 or 0.10840378 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00027003 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000935 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,487,008 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, GDAC, CoinBene, LBank and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

