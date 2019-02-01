Pool Co. (POOL) Position Cut by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth $100,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth $179,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at $267,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $123.88 and a 52-week high of $175.87.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.80.

In other news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $3,318,301.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,482.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $1,658,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

