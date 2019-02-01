Polarityte Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (PTE)

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Polarityte in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Polarityte’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.36) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday, January 14th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Polarityte stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Polarityte has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $376.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 4,259.44% and a negative return on equity of 258.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

