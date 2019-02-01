Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Heritage Financial Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Heritage Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 1,948.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 6,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lisa Banner sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $44,341.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,821.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $172,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,326 shares of company stock worth $390,491 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

