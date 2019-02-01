Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Apple Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now forecasts that the iPhone maker will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.51. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.66.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $166.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $819.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.09% and a net margin of 22.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 271,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 122,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Miller Green Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $879,000. RDL Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the second quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 20,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.9% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 38,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

