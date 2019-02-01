Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for WPX Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy wpx” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

NYSE WPX opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.31. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in WPX Energy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 989,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 304,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,077,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 283,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

