Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. James now expects that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.28. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.87 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.95.

Shares of HCA opened at $139.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $93.03 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.25% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $720,993.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $701,411.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,090 shares of company stock worth $1,709,429 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.