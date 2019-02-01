Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Shares Up 6.5%

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.48. 593,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 633,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on PES. Wells Fargo & Co set a $3.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $115.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.05.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $149.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,242,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,766,000 after buying an additional 328,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,505,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,058,000 after buying an additional 152,183 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 26.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,779,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after buying an additional 1,208,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,539,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 269,201 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,539,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 269,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

