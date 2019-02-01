Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.86 Million

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post sales of $243.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $218.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.73 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

PNFP opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $89,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply