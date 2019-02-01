Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post sales of $243.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $218.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.73 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

PNFP opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $89,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

