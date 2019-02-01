Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 40,000 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 493.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

FLIR traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 99,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,758. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.04. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $434.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/pictet-north-america-advisors-sa-sells-40000-shares-of-flir-systems-inc-flir.html.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.