Pictet North America Advisors SA Decreases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 42,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 94,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 2,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,613. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

