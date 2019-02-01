Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 945 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Concho Resources by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,199,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Concho Resources by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,199,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,400 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Concho Resources by 6,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,405,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $825,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325,915 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,979,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,029,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.18. 201,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CXO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $203.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.69.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

