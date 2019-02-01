Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $1.90 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 109.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,516.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of INDA opened at $32.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.0156 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th.

