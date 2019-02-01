Pictet & Cie Europe SA Buys New Holdings in NetEase Inc (NTES)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price target on NetEase from $352.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on NetEase from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.94.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,322. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $329.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

