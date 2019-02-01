PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2169 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This is an increase from PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
Shares of PHYL stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $40.38.
Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.