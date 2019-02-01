Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

PEBO stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,157. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $630.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $148,749.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,366 shares of company stock valued at $246,380. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,159,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 813,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.