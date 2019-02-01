Penumbra (PEN) versus Cytosorbents (CTSO) Critical Review

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cytosorbents and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -70.97% -90.18% -49.20% Penumbra 2.15% 4.21% 3.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cytosorbents and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00 Penumbra 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 78.02%. Penumbra has a consensus price target of $141.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.98%. Given Cytosorbents’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Penumbra.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cytosorbents and Penumbra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $15.15 million 15.65 -$8.46 million ($0.32) -23.41 Penumbra $333.76 million 15.04 $4.65 million ($0.01) -14,551.00

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Cytosorbents. Penumbra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cytosorbents, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Penumbra beats Cytosorbents on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands. It also offers neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands. In addition, the company provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand. Further, it offers detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as a complementary device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the POD Packing Coil brand. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

