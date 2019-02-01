Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,131,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEI opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $528.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.35. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

