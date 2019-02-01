Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 9,300 Shares of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,294,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 247,431 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,817,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,030,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,253,000 after acquiring an additional 43,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,676,000 after acquiring an additional 216,911 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $1,013,926.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $258,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 27,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $2,605,634.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,008.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,659 shares of company stock worth $9,758,784. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $96.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $78.19 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.81). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 21.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

