Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 66,500 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 205.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.07% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 897.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $29.50.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.10). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $402.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.35 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th.

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 66,500 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/pendal-group-ltd-acquires-66500-shares-of-americold-realty-trust-cold.html.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 924 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.