Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for President Energy (PPC)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Thursday.

LON PPC traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 9.05 ($0.12). 99,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,114. President Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

