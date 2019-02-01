Pecunio (PCO) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Exchanges

Pecunio (CURRENCY:PCO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Pecunio has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of Pecunio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pecunio token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Pecunio has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.01846656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00190030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00201746 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029051 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Pecunio

Pecunio’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Pecunio’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pecunio is pecun.io . Pecunio’s official Twitter account is @Pecun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pecunio Token Trading

Pecunio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pecunio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pecunio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pecunio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

