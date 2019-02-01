Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PGC. FIG Partners downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $518.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey J. Carfora purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,282.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,370.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after buying an additional 19,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,212,000 after buying an additional 83,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 766,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 114.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after buying an additional 256,156 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

