Peak Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.
Shares of SCHM opened at $53.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $58.83.
Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.