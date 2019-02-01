Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,283,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after buying an additional 283,431 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 964,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 414,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,970,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $31.60 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

