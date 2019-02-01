Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 2,959 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,593,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,450 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,289,000 after purchasing an additional 157,222 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,170,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,078,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,504,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,585,000 after purchasing an additional 128,263 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,915,000 after purchasing an additional 283,807 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $51.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

