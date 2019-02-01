PCS Edventures! (PCSV) versus Strategic Education (STRA) Critical Survey

PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PCS Edventures! and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures! 0 0 0 0 N/A Strategic Education 0 0 4 0 3.00

Strategic Education has a consensus target price of $155.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.68%. Given Strategic Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.

Profitability

This table compares PCS Edventures! and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures! N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education -8.74% 10.30% 8.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of PCS Edventures! shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures! shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Strategic Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCS Edventures! and Strategic Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures! $3.33 million 1.11 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A Strategic Education $454.85 million 5.22 $20.61 million $3.11 35.18

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than PCS Edventures!.

Risk and Volatility

PCS Edventures! has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Education has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Strategic Education pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. PCS Edventures! does not pay a dividend. Strategic Education pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Strategic Education beats PCS Edventures! on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates New York Code and Design Academy that provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development primarily through its campus in New York City. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

