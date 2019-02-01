PCM (PCMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PCMI stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85. PCM has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

PCMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on PCM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded PCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

