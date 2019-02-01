Paypal (PYPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PYPL stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $70.22 and a fifty-two week high of $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Paypal news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $86,673.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,004 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Paypal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
