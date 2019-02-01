Paypal (PYPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $70.22 and a fifty-two week high of $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Paypal news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $86,673.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,004 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Atlantic Securities lowered Paypal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

