Paypal (PYPL) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Paypal stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. Paypal has a 1 year low of $70.22 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,447,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $86,673.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,004 shares of company stock worth $8,419,120. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 2.7% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 89,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 733,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 16.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,075,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,458,000 after purchasing an additional 150,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth $9,249,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

