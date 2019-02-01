Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stake Increased by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,413 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.05% of Paypal worth $49,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $88.76 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $70.22 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The firm has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paypal to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

In other news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $86,673.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,004 shares of company stock worth $8,419,120. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

