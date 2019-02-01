Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Societe Generale raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.66. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $24.62.

In other news, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 20,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,902.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.4% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 34,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,123,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,218,000 after buying an additional 465,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,141,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,511,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

