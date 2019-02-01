Patriot Transportation (PATI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

PATI opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Patriot Transportation has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 million, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of -0.06.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Patriot Transportation by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 75,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 120,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

