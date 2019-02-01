Parsec Financial Management Inc. Invests $36,000 in Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Globalstar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 60,140,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,186 shares during the period. Steelhead Partners LLC lifted its position in Globalstar by 6.3% during the third quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC now owns 32,510,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globalstar by 21.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,730,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globalstar by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 10,985,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,000 shares during the period.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.11.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

In other news, CEO James Monroe III acquired 155,806,044 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $56,090,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

