Parker-Hannifin (PH) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.35-11.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.51. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.35-11.85 EPS.

NYSE PH traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $164.21. 56,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,443. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $207.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Cowen cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.47.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/parker-hannifin-ph-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.