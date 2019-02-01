Pareteum Corp (TEUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pareteum’s earnings. Pareteum reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pareteum will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pareteum.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Pareteum had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a negative net margin of 67.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pareteum in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pareteum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Pareteum in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:TEUM opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.07. Pareteum has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

