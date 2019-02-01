Paracle Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Paracle Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,572,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,459,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $879,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $104.76 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/paracle-advisors-llc-lowers-holdings-in-vanguard-value-etf-vtv.html.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.