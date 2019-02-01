Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 85.81% from the company’s previous close.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.43. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $65.45.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $364.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.62 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,698,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1,565.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 563,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 529,887 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,598,000. Litespeed Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,317,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

