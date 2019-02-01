Pandora Media Inc (P) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,455,106 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 25,910,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,566,259 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several research analysts have commented on P shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

In other Pandora Media news, insider S Aimee Lapic sold 9,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $83,901.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 392,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,812.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO John Trimble sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 620,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,178.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,106. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of P. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pandora Media by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,750 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Pandora Media by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Pandora Media by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Pandora Media by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Pandora Media by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 49,052 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:P opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.28. Pandora Media has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.69 million. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 330.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pandora Media will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

