Palo Capital Inc. Buys 956 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Palo Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Several analysts have commented on DNKN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,900 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $139,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 51,054 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $3,688,140.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,616 shares of company stock worth $28,761,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants, which engages in the service of hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and ice cream. It operates through the following segments: Dunkin’ Donuts U.S., Dunkin’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S.

