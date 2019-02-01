Pagegroup (MPGPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:MPGPF opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

