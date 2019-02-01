PACCAR Inc (PCAR) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PACCAR in a report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 9.34%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

PCAR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 85.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $36,219.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $38,695.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,126.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,262 shares of company stock valued at $11,490,110. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

PACCAR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

