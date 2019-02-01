Oshkosh (OSK) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.05-8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.43.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $75.08 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.67. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

In related news, SVP Tina R. Schoner bought 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,071.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $42,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

