Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Lowers Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWDP. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 551.8% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

DWDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $76.05.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/osborn-williams-donohoe-llc-lowers-holdings-in-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.