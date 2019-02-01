Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 813,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 859% from the previous session’s volume of 84,817 shares.The stock last traded at $34.68 and had previously closed at $34.07.

OBNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $809.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $52.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,472,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers.

